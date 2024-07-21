Goods train derails in Rajasthan's Alwar, services unaffected: Railways

The incident happened at 2:30 am, the officials said

The railway officials said that three wagons of a goods train derailed in Alwar Yard in Rajasthan in the early hours of Sunday, reported news agency PTI.

According to CPRO, North Western Railway, "It happened on side line of the yard hence traffic movement on Delhi-Alwar route remained unaffected," reported PTI.

"The Alwar-Mathura route was affected but since there was no passenger or freight train during that time it didn't effect train operations," he added, reported PTI.

The CPRO further said that the track was cleaned by 9 am and the first passenger train between Barmer and Mathura will cross in some time.

Meanwhile, restoration work to resume the movement of trains are currently underway after at least seven wagons of a freight train derailed between the Ghaziabad and Moradabad sections near Amroha in Uttar Pradesh on June 20, reported ANI.

Moradabad Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Raj Kumar Singh, spoke to ANI and said, "We are working on both lines simultaneously. We will fix the downline first to start the movement of the trains. It will take up to 2 hours, and then we will fix the up line, and it will take 6-8 hours."

Morning visuals showed the ongoing restoration work at the Amroha Yard after 7 coaches of a goods train derailed, disrupting traffic yesterday, reported ANI.

According to the officials, the goods train derailed in the Amroha yard of UP's Moradabad district. The timing of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

The officials said that the alternative route between Moradabad-Saharanpur-Meerut-Ghaziabad is open for train movement.

No loss of life was reported in the incident, Amroha police said.

Earlier in a similar incident, at least three people were killed and around 30 were injured after the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh express derailed near Gonda station between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations under the jurisdiction of the North Eastern Railway on July 18.

According to officials, 4-5 coaches from the front of the Dibrugarh Express derailed. Opposition leaders launched a scathing attack on the central government as they highlighted the deaths of 11 people in the collision of a goods train with the Sealdah-Agartala Kanchanjunga Express.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)