Got 3.5 lakh party workers in Maharashtra, says Bharat Rashtra Samithi

K Chandrasekhar Rao. File Pic

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has claimed to have enrolled nearly 3.5 lakh new party workers from 15,000 villages in Maharashtra, said a BRS leader, according to the PTI.

BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao launched a party expansion campaign last month with an aim to reach all the 288 Assembly segments in Maharashtra.

According to Manik Kadam, who heads the 'Kisan' cell of BRS, they have so far enrolled 2 lakh new party workers in Maharashtra using their online platform, the PTI reported.

"Where there is an internet issue, we are using the offline method. Through the offline method, we have also got 1.5 lakh new party workers for our different wings," he said, according to the PTI.

Kadam said the campaign will continue till June 22.

The K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) had in May began its drive to form party committees in Maharashtra, where it plans to expand as part of the move to go beyond the confines of its traditional stronghold Telangana, the PTI reported.

The K Chandrashekhar Rao-led party had, in December last year, changed its name from Telangana Rashtra Samithi to Bharat Rashtra Samithi to underline its intention of becoming a national party.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR, held rallies in parts of Maharashtra including Nanded recently, and had slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre and the one here under Eknath Shinde for neglecting farmers and the downtrodden, the PTI had earlier reported.

A two day training program of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi had earlier took place in Nanded where teams from every Assembly seat in the state attended, he had said.

The BRS will constitute committees of workers, farmers, minorities, Scheduled Castes, workers, students, women etc in the next 30 days, and details will be uploaded at the BRS party offices, he had said.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi party has also bought an office in Nagpur, Maharashtra and the process is in the final stages in Aurangabad, while moves to procure a plot for the state head office in Mumbai were underway, Kadam had earlier said.