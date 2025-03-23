According to a constitutional expert, during the 1962 Chinese aggression, some opposition MPs proposed a secret sitting of the House to discuss the issue. But the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru did not agree to it

According to the rules, the Speaker can decide how the proceedings of a secret sitting will be reported. Representational pic

Listen to this article Did you know that the govt can convene a 'secret meeting' of the Lok Sabha to discuss sensitive issues? x 00:00

The government has the option to convene a "secret sitting" of the Lok Sabha to discuss sensitive matters, though this provision has never been utilised, news agency PTI reported.

According to a constitutional expert, during the 1962 Chinese aggression, some Members of Parliament (MP) from the opposition suggested a secret sitting to deliberate on the issue. However, then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru declined, believing the public had a right to know.

According to PTI, Chapter 25 of the 'Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha' includes provisions allowing for secret sittings upon the request of the Leader of the House.

As outlined in Rule 248, subclause one, if the Leader of the House makes such a request, the Speaker will designate a day or part of a day for the House to convene in secret. Subclause two specifies that during a secret sitting, no stranger will be allowed in the chamber, lobby, or galleries, although certain individuals may be permitted under specific conditions.

Another rule in the chapter states that the Speaker can decide how the proceedings of a secret sitting will be reported. "But no other person present shall keep a note or record of any proceedings or decisions of a secret sitting, whether in part or full, or issue any report of, or purport to describe such proceedings."

Once the need for maintaining secrecy has ended, and with the Speaker's consent, the Leader of the House or an authorised member can move a motion to lift the confidentiality of the proceedings, PTI reported. If approved, the Secretary-General will prepare and publish a report of the secret sitting as soon as possible.

The rules caution that revealing the proceedings or decisions of a secret sitting in any form will be considered a "gross breach of privilege of the House."

Constitutional expert and former Lok Sabha Secretary-General PDT Achari confirmed that there has been "no occasion" for a secret sitting of the House. Recalling discussions with senior members, he noted that during the 1962 India-China conflict, some opposition members had suggested a secret sitting to address the sensitive issues. However, Nehru opposed the idea, asserting that the public should be informed.

(With PTI inputs)