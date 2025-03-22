Breaking News
Mumbai: 17 stations to get mega decks above platforms
Mumbai: Mulund East residents lose sleep over rumble strips near MHADA signal
Mumbai: Top city stock trader under scanner after 88 kg gold haul
Explore if BMC’s road work warrants EOW probe: Maharashtra Speaker
Mumbai: Thieves extort Rs 11.5 lakh from jeweller posing as IB officers
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Amid protest Mumbai University presents Budget outlay of Rs 96817 crore for 202526

Amid protest, Mumbai University presents Budget outlay of Rs 968.17 crore for 2025–26

Updated on: 22 March,2025 05:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Dipti Singh | dipti.singh@mid-day.com

Top

Senate members from the Aaditya Thackeray-led Yuva Sena and the Bombay University and College Teachers’ Union (BUCTU) disrupted the Mumbai University’s Budget Session for about half an hour on Saturday. Despite this, the budget was passed with a majority vote

Amid protest, Mumbai University presents Budget outlay of Rs 968.17 crore for 2025–26

The members staged a protest on the well of the House in Mumbai University's Fort campus. Pic/ Dipti Singh

Listen to this article
Amid protest, Mumbai University presents Budget outlay of Rs 968.17 crore for 2025–26
x
00:00

Senate members from the Yuva Sena (affiliated to Shiv Sena-UBT) and the Bombay University and College Teachers’ Union (BUCTU) disrupted Mumbai University’s Budget Session for nearly half an hour. Before staging a sit-in protest in the well of the house at the university’s Fort campus, the group conducted a symbolic walkout.


Amid the ruckus, sloganeering, heavy security, and high-pitched drama, the Mumbai University administration presented a budget outlay of Rs 968.17 crore for the financial year 2025–26, marking a 9.52 per cent increase from the Rs 884 crore allocated in 2024–25. Despite protests by Yuva Sena and BUCTU senate members, the budget was passed by a majority vote.


The protesting members had argued that the Budget had neither been presented nor approved in the Management Council, nor was it listed on the agenda of the March 12 meeting, and therefore, could not be tabled at the Senate session.


However, university officials countered that the Budget was included in the minutes of the meeting, which were duly discussed and approved. 

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai university mumbai news mumbai news aaditya thackeray

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK