The members staged a protest on the well of the House in Mumbai University's Fort campus. Pic/ Dipti Singh

Senate members from the Yuva Sena (affiliated to Shiv Sena-UBT) and the Bombay University and College Teachers’ Union (BUCTU) disrupted Mumbai University’s Budget Session for nearly half an hour. Before staging a sit-in protest in the well of the house at the university’s Fort campus, the group conducted a symbolic walkout.

Amid the ruckus, sloganeering, heavy security, and high-pitched drama, the Mumbai University administration presented a budget outlay of Rs 968.17 crore for the financial year 2025–26, marking a 9.52 per cent increase from the Rs 884 crore allocated in 2024–25. Despite protests by Yuva Sena and BUCTU senate members, the budget was passed by a majority vote.

The protesting members had argued that the Budget had neither been presented nor approved in the Management Council, nor was it listed on the agenda of the March 12 meeting, and therefore, could not be tabled at the Senate session.

However, university officials countered that the Budget was included in the minutes of the meeting, which were duly discussed and approved.