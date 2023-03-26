Government could not answer questions on Adani: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Gehlot also alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party hatched a conspiracy to weaken Rahul Gandhi, whose 'popularity was rising' by the 3,970 km-long foot march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir titled Bharat Jodo Yatra

Hitting out at the Centre for Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha following his conviction and sentencing to two years in a criminal defamation case, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that the decision came as the government could not answer questions on Gautam Adani.

He also alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party hatched a conspiracy to weaken Rahul Gandhi, whose "popularity was rising" by the 3,970 km-long foot march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir titled Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"When [Bharat Jodo] Yatra was being taken out and Rahul Gandhi's popularity was rising, they [BJP] hatched a conspiracy to weaken a youth leader. They have a history of hatching conspiracies. They couldn't answer the allegations and questions against Adani," Rajasthan CM said at Congress party's Sankalp Satyagraha today in the national capital.

Meanwhile, the Congress party on Sunday started protesting against Rahul's disqualification through its 'Sankalp Satyagraha' in Raj Ghat. Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, leaders Priyanka Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh and several other party leaders joined the protest.

Launching an attack on BJP, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that they will keep fighting for the people.

"Who thinks that they can silence us by scaring and humiliating us? Listen, we will not stop, I will see to it that the hard-earned money of the public is not being looted and given to few people," Priyanka Gandhi said.

"It was my family (Nehru-Gandhi) who nurtured the democracy of this country with their blood," she said.

Rahul Gandhi, on Friday, was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha, a day after a Surat court sentenced him to two-year imprisonment in a defamation case filed against him over his 'Modi surname' remark. The decision came pertaining to his remark made in April 2019, where he had said "how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname" at a Lok Sabha election rally at Kolar in Karnataka. The court approved Gandhi's bail on a surety and stayed the sentence for 30 days to allow him to approach the higher courts.

