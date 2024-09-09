In a letter sent to states and union territories on Monday, Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra asked them prevent any undue panic amongst the masses

The Centre on Monday advised states and union territories to screen and test of all suspect mpox cases in the community, and identify isolation facilities in hospitals for both suspect and confirmed patients, reported news agency PTI.

"No new case of Mpox has been reported in India in the current outbreak, and none of the samples in suspected mpox cases have tested positive," he said, while emphasising the need to stay alert, reported PTI.

He underlined that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare continues to closely monitor the evolving situation, reported PTI.

He asked the states and UTs to review public health preparedness particularly at health facility level, identify isolation facilities in hospitals, and ensure availability of required logistics and trained human resources at such facilities.

He also called for the orientation of all key stakeholders with focus on surveillance units under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) at state and district levels to re-orient them on definitions of suspect, probable, confirmed mpox cases, contact tracing and other surveillance activities, reported PTI.

Suspected mpox case under probe, no cause for alarm: Govt

A man who recently travelled from a country experiencing mpox transmission has been identified as a suspected case of the disease, the Union health ministry said on Sunday, reported PTI.

The patient has been isolated at a designated hospital and is currently stable, it said, adding that there is no cause for concern.

Samples have been collected from the man and are being tested to confirm the presence of mpox.

"The case is being managed in line with established protocols, and contact tracing is ongoing to identify potential sources and assess the impact within the country," the ministry said, reported PTI.

The development of this case is consistent with the earlier risk assessment conducted by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and there is no cause of any undue concern, it said, reported PTI.

The country is fully prepared to deal with such isolated travel-related cases and has robust measures in place to manage and mitigate any potential risk, the ministry added.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) for the second time last month in view of its prevalence and spread across many parts of Africa.

Since the 2022 declaration of PHEIC by WHO, 30 mpox cases have been reported in India. The last case of mpox was detected in March this year.

According to WHO's earlier statement, 99,176 mpox cases and 208 deaths have been reported from 116 countries since 2022. Last year, the reported cases increased significantly, reported PTI.

The number of mpox cases reported so far this year has exceeded last year's total, with more than 15,600 cases and 537 deaths, reported PTI.

Mpox is a viral zoonosis with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although clinically less severe.

According to officials, mpox infections are generally self-limiting lasting between two and four weeks. Mpox patients usually recover with supportive medical care and management.

(With inputs from PTI)