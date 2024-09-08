Experts hail indigenous test kit for monkeypox

The indigenously developed kits for mpox will be manufactured by a unit in Vadodara, with a production capacity of one million test per annum

A patient with an mpox infection in Africa documented by Dr Subhash Hira

Health experts including virologists have welcomed the indigenously developed kit for Reverse-transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests for diagnosing monkeypox. These test kits have been validated by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Institute of Virology in Pune and approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

Mid-day in its report 'India concerned about WHO mpox global alert’ dated August 20, 2024 had highlighted the need for National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and ICMR to monitor the Indian airports for flyers with mpox symptoms.

WHO emergency of International concern

Cases of monkeypox, having originated in the Democratic Republic of Congo, have been reported from different parts of the world since May 2022. As per Centre for Disease Control (CDC), Africa, so far Mpox has claimed over 500 deaths in the last three months in the Democractic Republic of Congo.



Made in India

“It is heartening to learn that three Indian health diagnostic companies have successfully developed rapid RT-PCR tests for mpox at lightning speed. These tests have been validated by ICMR’s Institute of Virology in Pune, and approved by CDSCO. It will be up to the diagnostic companies to launch their kits in the global markets because these tests will help ministries of health to initiate their surveillance activities. The ports of entry of travellers and also suspicious pox-like skin conditions presenting at clinics and hospitals will provide useful information of mpox spread in India,” said Dr Subhash Hira, professor of Global Health at University of Washington USA and a member of recently constituted WHO panel for mpox.

Mpox not big threat as COVID-19 pandemic

The key actions of the response to the outbreak include informing those frequent travelers who are most at risk for mpox with accurate information; offering pre and post-exposure mpox vaccination to individuals at risk; stopping further spread with use of hand sanitisation; and protecting vulnerable individuals and frontline workers.“Mpox is nowhere as big a threat as compared with COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr Hira.

Kit seems to be excellent

Dr T Jacob John, well known Virologist from Vellore, Tamil Nadu said, “The India designed kit of PCR diagnostic reagent seems to be excellent. A new strain of monkeypox which is more virulent is called Clade 2, the original being Clade 1. Eternal vigilance is the price of freedom from infectious diseases. Yes, we have to be vigilant,” said Dr John.

Skin contact mode of transmission

When asked if children/adults are at risk of getting mpox, “As for risk to children and adults, careful observations and regular reports are essential. We cannot predict, but we must observe. It seems that skin contact is the mode of transmission. Smallpox virus was respiratory-transmitted. Thus large outbreaks of mpox cannot occur. But clusters of cases will occur. I hope the Director General of Health Services will tell us more in real-time,” said Dr John.

Test results in 40 minutes

Dr Wiqar Shaikh, professor of medicine, Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Group of Hospitals that the RT-PCR test kits used to diagnose mpox is being imported till now. He said an RT-PCR kit for mpox indigenously developed in India delivers results in just 40 minutes and is significantly faster than traditional methods that take 1 to 2 hours. Dr Shaikh said that the CDSCO has granted approval for the manufacture of these indigenous kits. He added that the kit has also been validated by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune.

Dr Shaikh said that these kits have a 100 per cent sensitivity and specificity and comply with the highest global standards. Dr Shaikh said that the indigenously developed kits for mpox will be manufactured by a manufacturing unit in Vadodara, which has a production capacity of one million tests per annum.

Boon to patients

“Monkey pox is a complex disease. It did not have any specific easily accessible laboratory test for accurate diagnosis. It relied mostly on clinical features. The development of an RT-PCR test kit with excellent sensitivity and specificity will serve as a boon to patients. As the test kit is indigenously developed, it will be easily available and more affordable. This will enable health authorities to curb the spread of the disease by early diagnosis. Another advantage of the new test kit is that it provides quick results without fancy equipment,” said Dr Ketan Vagholkar, professor of Surgery at DY Patil Medical College, Navi Mumbai.

With inputs from Eshan Kalyanikar