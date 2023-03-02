Breaking News
Govt blocks foreign funding of think tank

Updated on: 02 March,2023 09:52 AM IST  |  New Delhi
CPR, a non-profit organisation, which also receives grants from the Indian Council for Social Science Research, is a recognised institution of the Department of Science and Technology

Representational images. Pic/iStock


The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has suspended the FCRA licence of prominent public think-tank Centre for Policy Research (CPR) over violation of laws, officials said on Thursday. It has been asked to give clarification and documents regarding FCRA funds received by it, officials said.


The donors of CPR included the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the University of Pennsylvania, the World Resources Institute and the Duke University, the officials said.



CPR, a non-profit organisation, which also receives grants from the Indian Council for Social Science Research, is a recognised institution of the Department of Science and Technology.


It is dedicated to conducting research that contributes to better policies, and a more robust public discourse about the issues that impact life in India.

According to CPR’s website, it has been one of India’s leading public policy think tanks since 1973. The Income Tax department had conducted surveys at CPR and Oxfam India in September last year. Oxfam’s FCRA licence was suspended in January last year, after which the NGO had filed a revision petition with the home ministry.

With the suspension of its licence, given under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), CPR will not be able to receive any funds from abroad.

1973
Year CPR was established in India

