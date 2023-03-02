LPG price hike: Even frying ‘pakodas’ will now be difficult for youth, says Congress leader

Cooking gas LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) price was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder on Wednesday—the first increase in rates in almost eight months—that came within days of the end of polling in three northeastern states

Congress MLAs protest outside the MP Assembly over LPG price hike, in Bhopal on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

Goa’s Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao on Wednesday slammed the BJP-led Centre for the hike in the prices of LPG and said that even frying “pakodas” will now be difficult for the youth.

In an indirect reference to Union home minister Amit Shah’s speech in Parliament in 2018 wherein he had said “better to sell pakodas than be jobless”, Alemao said, “A commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 2,118 with a hike of Rs 350 per cylinder. Now, even frying Pakodas will be difficult for educated unemployed youths.”

He said a domestic LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 1,117 with the latest price hike. “This hike will result in the complete collapse of household budgets,” Alemao said, adding food items at restaurants and eateries will also become costlier.

