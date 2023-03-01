Prices of commercial LPG hiked by Rs 350.50 per unit, cooking gas Rs 50 per unit

Breaking News
Updated on: 01 March,2023 09:00 AM IST  |  New Delhi
As per the revised rates, commercial LPG cylinders will now cost Rs 2,119.50 per unit in Delhi and price of domestic LPG cylinders will be Rs 1,103 per unit, in the national capital

Representational images


Petroleum and oil marketing companies raised the price of commercial liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders by Rs 350.50 per unit and domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 50 per unit with immediate effect from Wednesday.


As per the revised rates, commercial LPG cylinders will now cost Rs 2,119.50 per unit in Delhi and price of domestic LPG cylinders will be Rs 1,103 per unit, in the national capital.



This is the second hike in commercial LPG cylinder prices this year. Earlier, on January 1, commercial cylinder prices were increased by Rs 25 per unit.


