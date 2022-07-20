Breaking News
Mumbai: MMRDA fixes potholes, citizens not impressed
Mumbai: Vasai landslide victims were set to move to a safe place that evening
Uddhav Thackeray spoke to PM Modi last year regarding alliance: MP Rahul Shewale
Mumbai: BMC scrapes parts of road to stop vehicles skidding
Mumbai: Commuters say hanging old FOB a risk, CR says no it’s not
Home > News > India News > Article > Govt cuts windfall tax on petrol diesel jet fuel crude oil

Govt cuts windfall tax on petrol, diesel, jet fuel, crude oil

Updated on: 20 July,2022 08:55 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The government scrapped a Rs 6 a litre tax on export of petrol and reduced the same on ATF from Rs 6 a litre to Rs 4

Govt cuts windfall tax on petrol, diesel, jet fuel, crude oil

Representative Pic


The government on Wednesday slashed the windfall tax on petrol, diesel, jet fuel and crude oil following a decline in international rates.

It scrapped a Rs 6 a litre tax on export of petrol and reduced the same on ATF from Rs 6 a litre to Rs 4. Besides, the tax on diesel has been reduced to Rs 11 from Rs 13 per litre, according to finance ministry notifications.

Further, the Rs 23,250 per tonne additional tax on crude oil produced domestically has been cut to Rs 17,000 per tonne.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india national news news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK