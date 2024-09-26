After revision, minimum wage rates in area 'A' for workers in construction, sweeping, cleaning, loading & unloading for unskilled work will be Rs 783 a day (Rs 20,358 per month)

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Govt hikes minimum wage rates for workers up to Rs 1,035 per day x 00:00

The Union government on Thursday announced a hike in minimum wage rates for workers up to Rs 1,035 a day by revising variable dearness allowance.

ADVERTISEMENT

This adjustment is aimed at helping workers cope with the rising cost of living, a labour ministry statement said.

After revision, minimum wage rates in area 'A' for workers in construction, sweeping, cleaning, loading & unloading for unskilled work will be Rs 783 a day (Rs 20,358 per month).

For semi-skilled workers, the minimum wage rate will be Rs 868 a day (Rs 22,568 per month) and for skilled, clerical and watch & wards without arms at Rs 954 a day (Rs 24,804 per month).

The minimum wage rate for highly skilled and watch & ward with arms will be Rs 1,035 a day (Rs 26,910 per month).

The new wage rates will take effect from October 1, 2024. Last revision was done in April 2024.

The minimum wage rates are categorized based on skill levels-unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled, and highly skilled-as well as by geographical area - A, B, and C.

In a significant move to support workers, particularly those in the unorganized sector, the Central Government has announced an increase in minimum wage rates by revising the Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA), the labour ministry statement said.

Workers engaged in various sectors, including building construction, loading and unloading, watch and ward, sweeping, cleaning, housekeeping, mining, and agriculture within central sphere establishments, will benefit from the revised wage rates.

The Central Government revises the VDA twice a year, effective from April 1 and October 1, based on the six-month average increase in the Consumer Price Index for industrial workers.

Detailed information regarding the minimum wage rates by sector, categories and area, is available on the website (clc.gov.in) of the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever