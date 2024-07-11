Maharashtra wins best Agriculture State Award for 2024

Maharashtra is a pioneer of the agricultural revolution, I am honored to accept this award as the head of the state, said Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Eknath Shinde accepted 'Best Agriculture State Award of 2024' on Wednesday. File Photo

Maharashtra on Wednesday was honored as the ‘Best Agriculture State Award of 2024’ by the 15th Agriculture Leadership Awards Committee. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with State Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde, accepted the award.

The award was presented by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in New Delhi.

The function was attended by the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Agriculture Today Group Chairperson Dr. M.J. Khan, and Chairperson of the Agricultural Price Commission, Government of Maharashtra, Pasha Patel.

The 15th Agriculture Leadership Awards Committee, chaired by former Supreme Court Judge and Kerala Governor P. Sathasivam, selected Maharashtra as the Best Agriculture State in recognition of the state's policies on environmental protection, food security, and sustainable development.

After receiving the award, the Maharashtra Chief Minister highlighted various schemes for agricultural development in the state and efforts for sustainable development.

He noted that the state is the pioneer of the agricultural revolution. "Maharashtra is a pioneer of the agricultural revolution. I am honored to accept this award as the head of the state," Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said.

"Shinde stated that we have implemented numerous schemes to support farmers, including significant steps such as loan waivers and leading the country in crop insurance schemes," a statement by CMO read.

The release added, "Maharashtra has established the nation's first micro-millet cluster in Latur district and aims to create irrigation potential for 17 lakh hectares through irrigation projects."

The State of Maharashtra has committed to planting trees on 21 lakh hectares and utilizing 5% biomass. 'Bamboo ghaasa nahi khaasa' (Bamboo is not just grass but a special class), Chief Minister Shri Shinde remarked, underscoring the importance of environmental conservation and food security linked to bamboo, the statement by CMO said.

According to the statement released by the CMO, the State Government of Maharashtra is planting bamboo on approximately 10 lakh hectares of land to mitigate the effects of climate change, under the leadership of CM Shinde.

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan commended Maharashtra for its innovative agricultural measures and the revolutionary decision to plant bamboo.