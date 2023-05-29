The country's top wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik and Asian Games gold winner Vinesh Phogat, have been demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

File Photo

Listen to this article Govt must come forward to give justice to India's daughters: Mayawati extends support to wrestlers x 00:00

BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday expressed solidarity with the protesting wrestlers and urged the Centre to come forward to "provide justice to India's daughters".

"India's daughters, who have brought glory to the nation in the field of wrestling, are forced to agitate demanding action against the Wrestling Federation of India chief over serious charges of sexual harassment. The central government must come forward to provide justice to these daughters," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The country's top wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik and Asian Games gold winner Vinesh Phogat, have been demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The Delhi Police has filed two FIRs against Singh, one of which relates to allegations by a minor grappler and has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, while the other is related to sections pertaining to outraging of modesty.

Singh, a BJP MP, has rejected the allegations and offered to undergo narco analysis and polygraph tests provided the protesting wrestlers also submit to the same.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.