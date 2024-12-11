Govt not allowing Lok Sabha to function, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Either the government does not want to run the House or they are not capable of running the House

Congress leaders outside the Parliament on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday alleged the government was not allowing Lok Sabha to function as a strategy because it is afraid of discussing the Adani issue. She also said the ruling party is accusing the Congress leadership of having links with George Soros to divert attention from the main issue involving the business conglomerate Adani.

"Either the government does not want to run the House or they are not capable of running the House. Our protest is from 10:30 to 11 and then we go inside the House for work but work is not happening," Priyanka Gandhi told reporters after the House was adjourned for the day. "As soon as we sit they start something to get the House adjourned. I think It is their strategy, they do not want a discussion," she said.

