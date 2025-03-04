Breaking News
Three booked for killing colleague in Kalyan
Over 1200-vehicle capacity parking facility to be set up at Haji Ali: CM
Shiv Sena (UBT) stakes claim to LoP post in assembly, nominates Bhaskar Jadhav
Dhananjay Munde resignation: MVA to move breach of privilege notice, says NCP SP
Five booked for marriage of 16-year-old girl in Thane district
shot-button
Women`s Day Women`s Day
Home > News > India News > Article > Govt weakening RTI Kharge

Govt weakening RTI: Kharge

Updated on: 05 March,2025 08:31 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

The party chief asserted that the Congress will not let RTI weaken and will continue to raise its voice from the streets to Parliament.

Govt weakening RTI: Kharge

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge

Listen to this article
Govt weakening RTI: Kharge
x
00:00

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of weakening the Right To Information (RTI) Act in the name of data protection and asserted that his party will keep fighting against the “dictatorial” regime to secure the rights of the people.


The party chief asserted that the Congress will not let RTI weaken and will continue to raise its voice from the streets to Parliament. “On one hand, India has been topping the charts on misinformation and disinformation for the past years and on the other hand, the Modi government is bent on weakening the RTI Act implemented by the Congress-UPA by bringing in the Data Protection law,” the Congress chief said in a post in Hindi on X.


Whether it is information in the public sector like the list of ration cards, beneficiary labourers of MGNREGA, names of people involved in public welfare schemes, voter list in elections, or the names of scamster billionaires who fled abroad after taking loans from government banks - it is important for the public to have the names of all these in the public domain, he asserted.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

congress bharatiya janata party Mallikarjun Kharge narendra modi PM Modi right to information national news India news new delhi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK