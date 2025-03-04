Govt weakening RTI: Kharge

The party chief asserted that the Congress will not let RTI weaken and will continue to raise its voice from the streets to Parliament.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of weakening the Right To Information (RTI) Act in the name of data protection and asserted that his party will keep fighting against the “dictatorial” regime to secure the rights of the people.

The party chief asserted that the Congress will not let RTI weaken and will continue to raise its voice from the streets to Parliament. “On one hand, India has been topping the charts on misinformation and disinformation for the past years and on the other hand, the Modi government is bent on weakening the RTI Act implemented by the Congress-UPA by bringing in the Data Protection law,” the Congress chief said in a post in Hindi on X.

Whether it is information in the public sector like the list of ration cards, beneficiary labourers of MGNREGA, names of people involved in public welfare schemes, voter list in elections, or the names of scamster billionaires who fled abroad after taking loans from government banks - it is important for the public to have the names of all these in the public domain, he asserted.

