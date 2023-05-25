Breaking News
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge work affects bid to reduce flooding at Andheri subway
Mumbai: Muck from Mithi is more than from nullahs in all of western suburbs
Mumbai: BMC bent on ensuring no waterlogging at Milan subway
Mumbai: Railways to lift nearly 60 km of tracks to prevent flooding
Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2023, check details
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Granted bail in ED case activist Atikur Rahman to walk out of jail

Granted bail in ED case, activist Atikur Rahman to walk out of jail

Updated on: 25 May,2023 06:27 PM IST  |  Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The jailed Phd scholar will walk out of jail once bail formalities are completed, sources told Mid-day

Granted bail in ED case, activist Atikur Rahman to walk out of jail

Activist Atikur Rahman.

Listen to this article
Granted bail in ED case, activist Atikur Rahman to walk out of jail
x
00:00

Activist Atikur Rahman, who was arrested along with now released Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan while en route to Hathras in October 2020, was granted bail by a court in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, May 25, in connection to a case registered by Enforcement Directorate.


The jailed Phd scholar will walk out of jail on June 5, once the bail formalities are completed, sources told Mid-day.


Earlier in March, Atikur was granted bail in connection with the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) case against him. The activist had to be in jail as he was yet to get bail in the Prevention of Money Laundering Activities (PMLA) case registered against him.


Also read: Siddique Kappan after his release: 'In India, journalism and democracy are imperilled'

In September 2022, the family and legal representatives of the student leader alleged that he had suffered from partial paralysis. Rahman was admitted at Lucknow’s King George's Medical University hospital amid his worsening health condition.

Over the years, scores of activists and rights groups have been demanding release of the activist.

(This is a developing story, will be updated as and when we receive more inputs)

 

 

Do you practice ecotourism?
news india India news Enforcement Directorate national news uttar pradesh lucknow

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK