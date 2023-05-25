The jailed Phd scholar will walk out of jail once bail formalities are completed, sources told Mid-day

Activist Atikur Rahman.

Listen to this article Granted bail in ED case, activist Atikur Rahman to walk out of jail x 00:00

Activist Atikur Rahman, who was arrested along with now released Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan while en route to Hathras in October 2020, was granted bail by a court in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, May 25, in connection to a case registered by Enforcement Directorate.

The jailed Phd scholar will walk out of jail on June 5, once the bail formalities are completed, sources told Mid-day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in March, Atikur was granted bail in connection with the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) case against him. The activist had to be in jail as he was yet to get bail in the Prevention of Money Laundering Activities (PMLA) case registered against him.

Also read: Siddique Kappan after his release: 'In India, journalism and democracy are imperilled'

#BREAKING

Atikur Rahman, former CFI leader has been granted bail in a case registered by ED on Thursday.



He will walk out of jail after the bail formalities, his wife Sanjida Rahman and counsel informed me. — Ghazala Ahmad (@ghazalaahmad5) May 25, 2023

In September 2022, the family and legal representatives of the student leader alleged that he had suffered from partial paralysis. Rahman was admitted at Lucknow’s King George's Medical University hospital amid his worsening health condition.

Over the years, scores of activists and rights groups have been demanding release of the activist.

(This is a developing story, will be updated as and when we receive more inputs)