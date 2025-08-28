According to a memo from the hospital where Nikki Bhati was taken to on August 21, she had "suffered severe burns in a gas cylinder explosion at home". The memo also highlighted that the victim was brought there in a critical condition by a cousin of her husband

Nikki Bhati (left) was set allegedly ablaze by husband Vipin Bhati (right), and her in-laws. File pic

Amid the ongoing controversy over the dowry death in Greater Noida, officials on Sunday said that Nikki Bhati, who was allegedly murdered by her husband, died due to burns in a gas cylinder explosion at home. Officials said that the statements came from doctors and nurses of the private hospital where she was first admitted, reported PTI.

According to a memo from the hospital where Bhati was taken to on August 21, she had "suffered severe burns in a gas cylinder explosion at home." The memo also highlighted that Bhati was brought there in a critical condition by a cousin of her husband, Vipin.

Addressing more on the development, one of the police officers said, "The statement of the doctors and nurses who were present at the time of her admission has been recorded. Nikki told them that she sustained burn injuries due to a blast in a gas cylinder."

The police further said that they are probing all the aspects of the case and are collecting statements before taking further action. An inflammable liquid recovered from Bhati's room has been sent for forensic analysis, reported PTI.

Investigators are also examining several video clips circulating in public domain in connection with the death.

The new details emerge amid earlier allegations that Bhati was set on fire by her husband and in-laws over dowry demands.

The 26-year-old died on August 22, a day after she was admitted to the hospital with severe burns. Vipin, his father Satyaveer, mother Daya, and brother Rohit – the four accused in the case – have been arrested following her death.

In another twist in the case, Bhati’s sister-in-law, Meenakshi, had on Wednesday alleged that she, too, faced years of harassment, assault, and dowry demands.

The FIR in Bhati's case has been registered under sections 103(1) (murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), and 61(2) (attempt to commit offences punishable with life imprisonment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Meanwhile, her family members met with a member of the Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Women on Wednesday and demanded a fast-track court trial in the case, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)