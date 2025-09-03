Breaking News
2007 murder case: Arun Gawli walks out of Nagpur jail after 17 years as SC grants him bail
Maharashtra waives tolls for EVs
Flood situation worsens in J&K, rivers cross danger mark
Chhagan Bhujbal to challenge Maratha quota GR in court, skips cabinet meeting
Over 50 per cent of Gen Z women want fertility checks as part of routine health tests: Survey
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > GST on footwear apparels priced at Rs 2500 cut to 5 pc

GST on footwear, apparels priced at Rs 2,500 cut to 5 pc

Updated on: 03 September,2025 07:48 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Currently, footwear and apparel priced up to Rs 1,000 are taxed at 5 per cent. Beyond the threshold, 12 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) is levied

GST on footwear, apparels priced at Rs 2,500 cut to 5 pc

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Revenue Secretary Arvind Shrivastava during the 56th GST Council meeting, in New Delhi, on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
GST on footwear, apparels priced at Rs 2,500 cut to 5 pc
x
00:00

The GST Council is likely to have approved lowering the GST rate on footwear and apparel priced up to Rs 2,500 to 5 per cent, sources said on Wednesday.

Currently, footwear and apparel priced up to Rs 1,000 are taxed at 5 per cent. Beyond the threshold, 12 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) is levied.

The GST Council is likely to have approved lowering the GST rate on footwear and apparel priced up to Rs 2,500 to 5 per cent, sources said on Wednesday.

Currently, footwear and apparel priced up to Rs 1,000 are taxed at 5 per cent. Beyond the threshold, 12 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) is levied.



The 56th GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and attended by state counterparts, decided to raise the threshold for footwear and apparel in the 5 per cent slab to Rs 2,500/ piece, from Rs 1,000/piece.


GST Council on Wednesday decided to do away with the 12 and 28 per cent slab and move the majority of the items from these slabs to 5 and 18 per cent respectively.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

goods and services tax GST nirmala sitharaman india India news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK