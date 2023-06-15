GST Council to hold 50th meeting in New Delhi on July 11

Breaking News
Updated on: 15 June,2023 04:00 PM IST  |  New Delhi
According to the officials, the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who heads the Council, will chair the meeting

A meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will be held in New Delhi on July 11.


This will be the 50th meeting of the GST Council.


According to the officials, the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who heads the Council, will chair the meeting.


The 49th meeting of the Council was held this year on February 18, 2023.

The meeting took several decisions including adopting the report of the Group of Ministers (GoM) on the GST Appellate Tribunal with certain modifications.

The 48th Meeting of the GST Council was held on December 17, 2022, through video conferencing.

Goods and Services Tax was introduced in India with effect from July 1, 2017. The states were assured compensation for loss of any revenue arising on account of its implementation as per the provisions of the GST (Compensation to States) Act, 2017 for a period of five years.

(with inputs from ANI)

