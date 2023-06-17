Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Gujarat 1 dead in stone pelting at police over anti encroachment drive in Junagadh

Gujarat: 1 dead in stone pelting at police over anti-encroachment drive in Junagadh

Updated on: 17 June,2023 11:02 AM IST  |  Junagadh
ANI |

One person died allegedly in clashes that erupted in Gujarat's Junagadh district on Friday night with a large group of people pelting stones at police personnel after civic body officials served notice to a dargah to present documents or face removal of alleged encroachment, police said on Saturday

Representative image/iStock

One person died allegedly in clashes that erupted in Gujarat's Junagadh district on Friday night with a large group of people pelting stones at police personnel after civic body officials served notice to a dargah to present documents or face removal of alleged encroachment, police said on Saturday.


Junagadh Municipal Corporation served a notice to the dargah asking for presenting its documents within five days. Angered by the alleged anti-encroachment drive, 500-600 people gathered around the dargah situated near the Majewadi Gate and pelted stones at police officials, vandalised property and set police vehicles on fire.


Superintendent of Police (SP) Junagadh, Ravi Teja Vasamsetty told ANI, "A mosque near Majewadi Gate was given notice by the Junagadh Municipal Corporation to present documents within five days. Around 500-600 people gathered there yesterday. The police were trying to convince protestors not to block the road."


"Stones were pelted at around 10.15 pm and people attacked police. A Lathicharge was conducted by police to disperse the crowd. Some police personnel got injured in this incident. We have rounded up 174 people. A civilian has died prima facie due to stone pelting but it will be clear after a postmortem report. Further investigation is underway," the SP said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

gujarat india India news national news

