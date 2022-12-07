Gujarat elections: Five candidates to watch for, as parties await for results

As the parties await for final results, we have a look at the five important candidates from the VIP seats in Gujarat
The ruling BJP in Gujarat is aiming for a straight seventh win in Assembly elections in the state after the polls were held on December 1 and 5 respectively. While the contest in Gujarat has traditionally been between the BJP and Congress, it was three-cornered this time around with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) entering the poll arena. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has gained some confidence after the party's victory in Delhi's MCD.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the BJP poll campaign, addressing around 30 rallies and road shows in the state. Union minister Amit Shah was in the state for almost two months, micromanaging the campaign and election strategy for the BJP.
Party president J P Nadda, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states including Yogi Adityanath, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Himanta Biswa Sarma and Pramod Sawant also addressed election rallies in the state. Almost all the Union ministers of BJP campaigned in the state.
As the parties await for final results, we have a look at the five important candidates from the VIP seats in Gujarat-
Ghatlodia Assembly Seat: CM Bhupendra Patel
Ghatlodia seat is considered to be a BJP dominated seat. For the last two times, the CM candidate has won from the seat. Anandiben Patel had won the election from the seat in 2012 elections, while in 2017 Bhupendra Patel had held the victory from here. Bhupendra Patel is contesting from the Ghatlodia assembly segment from the BJP ticket.
Maninagar Assembly Seat: Amulbhai Bhatt
Maninagar assembly is reportedly the most discussed seat in the Gujarat elections. It has been a BJP stronghold for the past 28 years. While being CM himself, Narendra Modi has won three consecutive elections from this seat. After PM Narendra Modi in the 2017 elections, BJP's Patel Sureshbhai Dhanjibhai (Suresh Patel) won from here with a huge margin. This time BJP has fielded Amulbhai Bhatt, while CM Rajput is in the fray from Congress. On the other hand, the Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Vipulbhai Patel.
Viramgam Assembly Seat: Hardik Patel
The young leader of the Patidar movement, Hardik Patel, is in the fray for the Viramgam assembly seat. BJP has fielded him and he has a challenge to win this seat to BJP after 10 years. The Congress has reposed its faith in the sitting MLA Lakhabhai Bharwad. Amarsingh Thakor is in the fray from the Aam Aadmi Party. It is said that the Thakor community has the maximum number of voters here.
Godhra Assembly Seat: Chandrasinh Kanaksinh Raulji
Godhra seat is another most important seat in this election. In the 2017 assembly elections, Chandrasinh Kanaksinh Raulji of the BJP wrested this seat from the Congress, which had been winning it for two consecutive terms. This time all the three parties- BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, had placed their full strength on the Godhra assembly seat ahead of the elections. The BJP has fielded its sitting MLA Chandrasinh Kanaksinh Raulji. While the Congress has given Rashmita Dushyant Chauhan, the Aam Aadmi Party has expressed confidence in Rajesh Patel Raju. There are about 72 thousand Muslim voters in Godhra seat, who play a decisive role in the elections.
Danilimda Assembly Seat: Shailesh Parmar
Danilimda assembly seat of Gujarat is one of those seats in Gujarat from where BJP's account could not be opened till date. This time the BJP wants to win from here, while the Congress is hoping for a hat-trick. Danilimda is a reserved seat for the Scheduled Castes. BJP has fielded Nareshbhai Vyas from the seat. Congress's Shailesh Parmar has been winning the seat since 2012.
