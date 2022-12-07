Gujarat elections: Five candidates to watch for, as parties await for results

As the parties await for final results, we have a look at the five important candidates from the VIP seats in Gujarat

Representational Pic. iStock

The ruling BJP in Gujarat is aiming for a straight seventh win in Assembly elections in the state after the polls were held on December 1 and 5 respectively. While the contest in Gujarat has traditionally been between the BJP and Congress, it was three-cornered this time around with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) entering the poll arena. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has gained some confidence after the party's victory in Delhi's MCD.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the BJP poll campaign, addressing around 30 rallies and road shows in the state. Union minister Amit Shah was in the state for almost two months, micromanaging the campaign and election strategy for the BJP.

Party president J P Nadda, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states including Yogi Adityanath, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Himanta Biswa Sarma and Pramod Sawant also addressed election rallies in the state. Almost all the Union ministers of BJP campaigned in the state.

As the parties await for final results, we have a look at the five important candidates from the VIP seats in Gujarat-

Ghatlodia Assembly Seat: CM Bhupendra Patel

Ghatlodia seat is considered to be a BJP dominated seat. For the last two times, the CM candidate has won from the seat. Anandiben Patel had won the election from the seat in 2012 elections, while in 2017 Bhupendra Patel had held the victory from here. Bhupendra Patel is contesting from the Ghatlodia assembly segment from the BJP ticket.

Also Read: Gujarat election results 2022: Date, time, here's all you need know

Maninagar Assembly Seat: Amulbhai Bhatt

Maninagar assembly is reportedly the most discussed seat in the Gujarat elections. It has been a BJP stronghold for the past 28 years. While being CM himself, Narendra Modi has won three consecutive elections from this seat. After PM Narendra Modi in the 2017 elections, BJP's Patel Sureshbhai Dhanjibhai (Suresh Patel) won from here with a huge margin. This time BJP has fielded Amulbhai Bhatt, while CM Rajput is in the fray from Congress. On the other hand, the Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Vipulbhai Patel.

Viramgam Assembly Seat: Hardik Patel

The young leader of the Patidar movement, Hardik Patel, is in the fray for the Viramgam assembly seat. BJP has fielded him and he has a challenge to win this seat to BJP after 10 years. The Congress has reposed its faith in the sitting MLA Lakhabhai Bharwad. Amarsingh Thakor is in the fray from the Aam Aadmi Party. It is said that the Thakor community has the maximum number of voters here.

Godhra Assembly Seat: Chandrasinh Kanaksinh Raulji

Godhra seat is another most important seat in this election. In the 2017 assembly elections, Chandrasinh Kanaksinh Raulji of the BJP wrested this seat from the Congress, which had been winning it for two consecutive terms. This time all the three parties- BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, had placed their full strength on the Godhra assembly seat ahead of the elections. The BJP has fielded its sitting MLA Chandrasinh Kanaksinh Raulji. While the Congress has given Rashmita Dushyant Chauhan, the Aam Aadmi Party has expressed confidence in Rajesh Patel Raju. There are about 72 thousand Muslim voters in Godhra seat, who play a decisive role in the elections.

Danilimda Assembly Seat: Shailesh Parmar

Danilimda assembly seat of Gujarat is one of those seats in Gujarat from where BJP's account could not be opened till date. This time the BJP wants to win from here, while the Congress is hoping for a hat-trick. Danilimda is a reserved seat for the Scheduled Castes. BJP has fielded Nareshbhai Vyas from the seat. Congress's Shailesh Parmar has been winning the seat since 2012.

(with PTI inputs)

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication • This is our original content. Please fill up the form for authorized use of the content. NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Other Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 6 + 3 Submit Request