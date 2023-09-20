Gujarat: Four going to attend last rites of acquaintance killed in road accident

Four men from Morbi district were on their way to take part in the last rites of an acquaintance at Kukvav village in the neighbouring Ahmedabad district when their car was hit by a truck around 8 am

Four persons were killed in a head-on collision between a car and a truck on a state highway connecting Dasada to Jainabad in Gujarat's Surendranagar district on Wednesday morning, the police said.

Four men from Morbi district were on their way to take part in the last rites of an acquaintance at Kukvav village in the neighbouring Ahmedabad district when their car was hit by a truck around 8 am, a Dasada police station official said.

The impact of the collision was such that the car was flung far off into a field on the roadside, killing all its occupants on the spot, the official said.

After being alerted by locals, the police reached the spot and sent the bodies to a hospital for post-mortem. The deceased were in the age group of 22-35 years, the police said.

