Gujarat HC fines Kejriwal for seeking info on Modi’s degree

Updated on: 01 April,2023 08:10 AM IST  |  Ahmedabad
Narendra Modi. File pic


The Gujarat High Court on Friday set aside the seven-year-old order of the Central Information Commission (CIC), asking the Gujarat University and the PMO to provide information on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s graduate and post graduate degrees to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.


Allowing the university’s appeal against the CIC order, Justice Biren Vaishnav also imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on Kejriwal and asked him to deposit the amount within four weeks to the Gujarat State Legal Services Authority. He also refused to stay his order as requested by Kejriwal’s lawyer Percy Kavina.



In 2016, the then Gujarat University vice-chancellor M N Patel had said that Modi graduated from in 1978 and completed his PG in 1983.


Tweet talk

Arvind Kejriwal, CM, Delhi@ArvindKejriwal

Doesn’t the country even have the right to know how much their PM has read? He vehemently opposed showing the degree in the court. Why? And those who demand to see their degree will be fined? What is happening?

