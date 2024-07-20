Gujarat: Heavy rainfall in parts of state cause waterlogging, traffic snarls

Porbandar city has received around 300 mm of rain in the last few hour resulting in the closure of some roads, causeways and underpasses

Representative Image. File Photo

Heavy rains in Porbandar, Junagadh and Devbhumi Dwarka districts in Gujarat have caused waterlogging in several areas, resulting in traffic snarls and the closure of some roads, causeways and underpasses, adding to the hardships of the people, reported ANI.

Speaking to ANI about the hardships of the rainwaters, a priest said, "Though the rain in Porbandar has stopped for the last 18 hours, there are a few areas that are under water. Apart from a few areas, even the temples are flooded. The famous Rokadiya Hanuman temple is flooded. Even after rain has stopped since yesterday night, the Rokadiya Hanuman temple is still 1 foot under water."

"The rains, however, haven't stopped devotees from going to the temple for the darshan. Even today, worshippers and Lord Hanuman's followers are coming with coconuts and flowers to present as offerings. The temple is flooded, but the flow of worshippers hasn't decreased," he said, according to ANI.

Earlier, restoration work on the railway track in Gujarat's Porbandar, which was affected due to heavy rains and waterlogging, was underway.

The railway officials told ANI that Porbandar city has received around 300 mm of rain in the last few hours, due to which a lot of water has accumulated on the tracks.

He said that rail operations on the route were immediately stopped after waterlogging in the railway track, reported ANI.

As per the ANI report, because of the submergence of the Porbandar track, the Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Porbandar Superfast Express had to be halted at Bhanvad town in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka District on Friday, briefly stranding 250 passengers.

Due to the heavy rain, several parts of Porbandar witnessed severe waterlogging. People were seen wading through knee-deep waters.

Heavy rains reportedly lashed Gujarat's Saurashtra region on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, according to the news agency report, rain lashed parts of Mumbai city on Saturday, causing severe waterlogging in several parts of Mumbai.

Several roads have been closed and traffic has been diverted on various routes following the waterlogging situation in the city, reported ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)