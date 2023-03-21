Gujarat: Man from Chhattisgarh lynched on suspicion of being thief

The victim Ramkeshwar Kherwar was lynched by a group of people in Vansol village in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, Deputy Superintendent of Police V R Bajpai said

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

A man hailing from Chhattisgarh was beaten to death on suspicion of being a thief at a village in Gujarat's Kheda district, police said on Tuesday.

The victim Ramkeshwar Kherwar was lynched by a group of people in Vansol village in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, Deputy Superintendent of Police V R Bajpai said.

Kherwar, who sustained injuries to his head and a fracture on his right hand, was rushed to the Ahmedabad civil hospital in an ambulance, but was declared dead, he said. "Villagers nabbed the man suspecting him of being a thief and beat him to death. No arrests have been made in the case so far. But some suspects are being questioned," Bajpai said.

An FIR was registered against unidentified persons under sections pertaining to murder, rioting, unlawful assembly, among others of the Indian Penal Code, at Mehmedabad police station on Tuesday, he said.

Also read: Gujarat: Nepalese national beaten to death on suspicion of being thief; 10 detained

According to the police, the victim, who was in his mid to late 30s, hailed from Wadrafnagar in Balrampur district of Chhattisgarh and worked as a labourer.

A similar incident had taken place on Sunday at Jivanpura village in Ahmedabad district, where a 35-year-old Nepalese national was beaten to death by a mob on suspicion of being a thief.

A video had surfaced on social media of a mob attacking one Kulman Gagan, who hailed from Surkhet in Nepal. The police had detained 10 persons in connection with the attack, it was stated.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.