Gujarat: Nepalese national beaten to death on suspicion of being thief; 10 detained

Updated on: 20 March,2023 10:31 PM IST  |  Ahmedabad
PTI |

Kulman Gagan, who hailed from Surkhet region in Nepal, was allegedly thrashed by a mob of around 20 men at Jivanpura village of Sanand taluka in the early hours of Sunday

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


A 35-year-old Nepalese national was beaten to death on suspicion of being a thief at a village in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district and 10 men have been detained in connection with the attack, police said on Monday.


Kulman Gagan, who hailed from Surkhet region in Nepal, was allegedly thrashed by a mob of around 20 men at Jivanpura village of Sanand taluka in the early hours of Sunday, Ahmedabad Superintendent of Police Amit Vasava said.



A video shot by villagers, which surfaced on social media, shows Gagan begging his attackers for mercy as they continued to beat him up with sticks.


"We have registered an FIR on the charges of murder and detained 10 persons, all residents of Jivanpura, suspected to be involved in the lynching," he said. Gagan's body was found by a jogger near the village on Sunday morning, the official said, adding that the victim used to work as a security guard, but had been unemployed for some time now.

Gagan was allegedly caught by villagers when he was trying to enter a house, he said. "Villagers suspected the victim of being a thief and started thrashing him. He was then tied to an electricity pole and beaten with sticks. He eventually died due to the injuries," Vasava said.

The suspects who have been detained have admitted to having thrashed Gagan, as they suspected him to be a thief, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

gujarat news India news india ahmedabad national news Crime News

