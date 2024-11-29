The accused walked into the court room and placed a sealed cover on judge's table, said an official

The Gujarat Anti Corruption Bureau arrested a man on Friday for allegedly trying to offer a bribe of Rs 35,000 to a labour court judge during a hearing in Godhra in Panchmahal district, a police official said.

Accused Bapu Solanki, a resident of Virpur taluka in Mahisagar district, walked into the court room and placed a sealed cover on Judge HA Maka's table, ACB Godhra division inspector RB Prajapati said.

"When questioned by the judge, Solanki said he was asked to give the cover and did not know anything else. When the judge asked his staff to open the cover, they found Rs 35,000 inside. Solanki was arrested under Prevention of Corruption Act after the court staff called us on the direction of the judge," the official said.

"However, Solanki is not revealing anything at present. We have learnt he is a party to a case but there was no hearing connected to it during the day. He is also claiming he has forgotten the name of the person who asked him to hand over the cover to the judge. Further probe is underway," Prajapati said.

