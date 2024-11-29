Breaking News
Borivli hawkers’ menace: Mr. Commissioner, how are you going to reclaim this road?, asks State Human Rights Commission
Mid-Day Investigation: Hit hard in Mumbai, dating app scam moves to Thane
Mumbai: BJP opposes Urdu study centre in Byculla, wants to use the building for ITI instead
Dadar railway station bridges rerouted for crowd management, check details
Nalasopara demolition will leave around 6,000 people homeless
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Gujarat Man tries to bribe labour court judge during hearing held

Gujarat: Man tries to bribe labour court judge during hearing, held

Updated on: 29 November,2024 10:59 PM IST  |  Godhra
PTI |

Top

The accused walked into the court room and placed a sealed cover on judge's table, said an official

Gujarat: Man tries to bribe labour court judge during hearing, held

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Gujarat: Man tries to bribe labour court judge during hearing, held
x
00:00

The Gujarat Anti Corruption Bureau arrested a man on Friday for allegedly trying to offer a bribe of Rs 35,000 to a labour court judge during a hearing in Godhra in Panchmahal district, a police official said.


Accused Bapu Solanki, a resident of Virpur taluka in Mahisagar district, walked into the court room and placed a sealed cover on Judge HA Maka's table, ACB Godhra division inspector RB Prajapati said.


"When questioned by the judge, Solanki said he was asked to give the cover and did not know anything else. When the judge asked his staff to open the cover, they found Rs 35,000 inside. Solanki was arrested under Prevention of Corruption Act after the court staff called us on the direction of the judge," the official said.


"However, Solanki is not revealing anything at present. We have learnt he is a party to a case but there was no hearing connected to it during the day. He is also claiming he has forgotten the name of the person who asked him to hand over the cover to the judge. Further probe is underway," Prajapati said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

gujarat anti-corruption bureau Crime News India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK