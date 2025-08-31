A fire brigade team of Jamnagar Municipal Corporation (JMC) recovered the bodies of the deceased persons. The municipal corporation has prepared a special pond for immersing idols, and appealed to people to use this facility

A 36-year-old man and his two sons drowned in a lake during Lord Ganesh immersion in Jamnagar city on Sunday, police said.

Pritesh Rawal, a resident of Rameshwar Nagar, his sons, a 16-year-old and another 4-year-old, drowned in the afternoon, a police official said.

