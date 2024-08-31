We have rescued 1500-2000 people: Jamnagar collector on rescue efforts amid Gujarat floods

Jamnagar Collector Pandya said that the district administration has already rescued 15,000 to 20,000 trapped people and shifted them to relief camps

Pic/AFP

Amid the flood-like situation in Gujarat, Jamnagar Collector Bhavin Pandya said that the district administration's focus remains on providing immediate relief and ensuring the safety of the people. "There has been very heavy rain in Jamnagar for the last 3-4 days, due to the overflow of various dams, there was a flood situation in different parts of the cities and villages. There has also been waterlogging in different areas. The situation was tense" the Jamnagar collector said.

Jamnagar Collector Pandya said that the district administration has already rescued 15,000 to 20,000 trapped people and shifted them to relief camps. "The district administration has rescued the people trapped in the flood with the help of the Army, NDRF and SDRF, all have been taken to relief camps. Arrangements have been made for their food. We have shifted 1500 to 2000 people" he said.

He informed me that no casualty had been reported yet. "No casualty has been reported so far. The administration has also made arrangements for food packets. In these two days, we have distributed more than 30,000 food packets. Food grains are also being distributed by NGOs", he added. The Jamnagar district administration has also made all the arrangements for the medical emergencies.

He stated "Rain has reduced since last two days, after which we have started surveying the damage. Arrangements for ambulance, medicines etc have also been made. Chief Minister also reviewed the situation yesterday and he is in constant touch with us". Earlier today, India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Ramashray Yadav said that Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar are expected to get light to moderate rains today.

The regions of Kachchh also received heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours, with the state receiving 882 mm of rainfall since June 1, according to the IMD scientist. "Kachchh has received very heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours...Gujarat has received 882 mm of rainfall since June 1, which is 50% more than normal...Saurashtra and Kachchh regions have also recorded more than normal rainfall...Light to moderate rains are expected for Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar today.", Yadav said in a statement.

On Thursday a heavy rainfall warning was issued for the areas of Jamnagar, Porbandar, Morbi, Swarka and Kutch districts. Amid floods in Gujarat following incessant rainfall, the road connecting Padana Patiya to Changa Patiya in Jamnagar has been closed for the movement of traffic. A portion of a small bridge over Sir PN Road has also been washed away due to flooding affecting the movement of commuters.

Additionally, six columns of the Indian Army are conducting rescue operations in the worst-affected areas as the flood-like situation continues. The Army has been deployed to support the ongoing relief efforts. Moreover, a team of 350 sanitation workers from Surat also reached Vadodara to clean the affected areas.

The in-charge Executive Engineer, of Surat Municipal Corporation, Mahesh Rathod said, "We have been working here for the last 2 days. We have 350 sanitation workers here. We clean the dirt from the affected areas. When we came here, we surveyed to find out where to start the work from..." Earlier, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with him on Thursday morning during which he enquired about the flood situation and relief measures for the affected people.

