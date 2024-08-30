Thirty-two people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in the past four days in Gujarat. Heavy rainfall is expected in Kachchh, Morbi, Jamnagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, and Porbandar. IMD also predicted moderate rainfall in isolated areas of the districts of Surendranagar, Rajkot, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, and Amreli

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel meets flood-affected people in Dwarka district. Pic/PTI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall on Friday in the isolated areas of Gujarat's Kachchh, Morbi, Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka, and Porbandar districts.



"Moderate thunderstorms/lightning with maximum surface wind speeds of 40-60 km/h (in gusts), accompanied by heavy rainfall (>15 mm/hr), are very likely at isolated places in the districts of Gujarat, namely Kachchh, Morbi, Jamnagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, and Porbandar," the IMD stated.



The weather bureau also predicted moderate rainfall in the isolated areas of Surendranagar, Rajkot, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, and Amreli districts.



"Light thunderstorms or lightning, with maximum surface wind speeds of less than 40 km/h (in gusts), accompanied by light to moderate rainfall (5-15 mm/hr), are very likely at isolated places in the districts of Gujarat, namely Surendranagar, Rajkot, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, and Amreli. Light rainfall (<5 mm/hr) is very likely at isolated places in the districts of Gujarat, including Diu, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabar Kantha, Aravalli, Mahisagar, Dahod, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Botad, Bhavnagar, Anand, Khera, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, Panchmahal, Bharuch, Narmada, Surat, Tapi, Dangs, Navsari, Valsad, Daman, and Dadar & Nagar Haveli," the IMD stated.



Many parts of Gujarat have experienced heavy rainfall, leading to widespread inundation and the deaths of 32 people in the past four days.



On Thursday, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a high-level meeting at the State Emergency Operation Centre in state capital Gandhinagar to review the flood situation. Earlier in the day, he visited Vadodara for an inspection, and held meetings with the elected representatives and administrative officials of the city.

Patel also visited Devbhumi Dwarka district to review the relief efforts. In the district, he gathered first-hand information about the rainfall impact in Khambhalia town, which recorded 944 mm rainfall, the highest in the state over the past five days. The Chief Minister oversaw the relief operations being carried out in the Devbhumi Dwarka district with support from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Army, and Coast Guard. Patel also visited the affected areas of Ramnagar in Gandhinagar and Kanzar Checkpost, and met the residents to review the arrangements made for those affected from the heavy rainfall.

