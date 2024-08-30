Typhoon lashes Japan with torrential rains, strong winds

The prefectural disaster management task force said 40 buildings were damaged.

A worker removes debris caused by strong winds. Pic/AFP

A strong storm lashed southern Japan with torrential rain and strong winds Thursday, causing at least three deaths as it started a crawl up the length of the archipelago and raised concerns of flooding, landslides and extensive damage.

Tropical storm Shanshan made landfall Thursday as a powerful typhoon on the southern island of Kyushu and then gradually lost strength, though it was still forecast to bring strong winds, high waves and significant rainfall to most of the country.

Shanshan ripped through downtown Miyazaki city, knocking down trees, throwing cars to the side in parking lots and shattering windows of some buildings. The prefectural disaster management task force said 40 buildings were damaged.

At least 50 people were injured across Kyushu, about half of them in Miyazaki, while nearly a quarter of a million households were without power.

