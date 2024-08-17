Breaking News
Japan orders evacuations as a typhoon approaches

Updated on: 17 August,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  Tokyo
Agencies |

An evacuation order was sent to the more than 320,000 residents of the city of Iwaki in Fukushima prefecture

People visit the Sensoji temple as Typhoon Ampil approaches. Pic/AFP

Thousands of people in northern Japan were ordered to evacuate Friday because of the risk of flooding and mudslides from a powerful typhoon approaching in the Pacific Ocean. Flights and trains in the Tokyo area were canceled as warnings were issued for strong winds and heavy rainfall from Typhoon Ampil, expected to reach waters near Tokyo in the evening and then continue north, bringing stormy conditions to the northern Kanto and Tohoku regions on Saturday. Ampil was not expected to make landfall and could weaken to a tropical storm by Sunday.


An evacuation order was sent to the more than 320,000 residents of the city of Iwaki in Fukushima prefecture. More than 30 places were offered as safe locations to stay, including school gymnasiums and community centers. Evacuation warnings were also sent to at-risk areas in the cities of Asahi and Mobarashi in Chiba prefecture east of Tokyo. Ampil was expected to reach the waters off Chiba by Friday evening.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


