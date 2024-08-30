Gujarat rains: CM Bhupendra Patel reviews flood preparedness

The Chief Minister also issued immediate instructions to evacuate areas as necessary to safeguard residents from the impending calamity; Chief Secretary Rajkumar and other senior secretaries were also present during the meeting

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel arrived at the Gandhinagar State Emergency Operation Center on Thursday after travelling from Vadodara, following the forecast of heavy rains and potential storms.

Upon his arrival, the Chief Minister reviewed the system's preparedness for the natural calamity via a video conference with the District Collector.

Chief Secretary Rajkumar and other senior secretaries were also present during the meeting.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi stated that the Chief Minister had met with the people of Vadodara, inspected the city, and held meetings with elected representatives and administrative departments, leading to important decisions.

Furthermore, Sanghavi added that the Chief Minister had approved the Vishwamitra River Revival and Redevelopment Project for Vadodara.

"The Chief Minister approved the Vishwamitra River Revival and Redevelopment Project for Vadodara, which will cost Rs 1,200 crore. A committee has been formed for the project's execution. He also called upon 3,500 to 4,000 workers to come to Vadodara and clean the areas where the water has receded," Sanghavi stated.

Sanghavi further mentioned that the Chief Minister had ensured the restoration of electricity and ordered a survey of the losses so the government could finalise a relief package.

"The Chief Minister instructed that electricity be restored and a survey of the damage conducted. The report should be submitted as soon as possible so that the government can finalise a relief package. The state government has begun work on these tasks under the Chief Minister's directives," Sanghavi added.

Earlier today, the Indian Air Force (IAF) commenced relief operations for the flood-hit cities in Gujarat.

Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief were deployed, with transport aircraft delivering relief materials to the nearest airfields and helicopters--Chetaks and Cheetahs--positioned for operations.

MI-17 helicopters air-dropped life-saving essentials to stranded residents in Jamnagar and Vadodara.

Eighteen people have been airlifted by the IAF over the past three days, and 3,500 essential supply packs have been air-dropped.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited Devbhumi Dwarka district to review the relief efforts following the heavy rainfall.

Khambhaliya recorded the highest rainfall in the state over the past five days: 944 mm.

In Khambhaliya, the Chief Minister gathered first-hand information about the rainfall's impact and guided the ongoing relief operations, supported by the NDRF, SDRF, Army, and Coast Guard.

He visited the affected areas of Ramnagar and Kanzar Checkpost, inquired about the well-being of residents, and reviewed the arrangements for those affected.

Additionally, a review meeting was held at the Dwarka Collector's office with Chief Secretary Raj Kumar, where the Chief Minister received detailed updates on the damages, evacuations, and rescue operations in the district.

