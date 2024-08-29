Earlier, Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said that more than 5000 people were rehabilitated and over 12,000 people rescued till Wednesday from the floods following Gujarat rains that lashed the city of Vadodara

Pic/PTI

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued 95 people as the flood-like situation continued due to Gujarat rains, reported news agency ANI.

Inspector Manjit, NDRF told ANI that Dwarka has witnessed heavy rainfall in the past two days.

"In the last 2 days, there has been heavy rainfall in Dwarka...water has entered into the houses of people...our team rescued 95 people so far," Manjit told ANI.

In a post on X, IMD said that DD over Saurashtra & Kachchh remained practically stationary during the past 6 hrs and about 50 km north-northwest of Bhuj (Gujarat).

"To move W-SW and emerge into the northeast Arabian Sea by the morning of 30th August. While moving W-SW over the northeast Arabian Sea away from the Indian coast, there is a possibility of its temporary and marginal intensification over the northeast Arabian Sea on 30th August," IMD said.

Speaking to ANI, Patel said, "We have rehabilitated more than 5,000 people till today and more than 12,000 people have been rescued. Vishwamitri River flows through Baroda and water has entered both sides...those people who are trapped there, we have arranged all the facilities to provide them food and medicines."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and assured him of all possible support and assistance from the Central government.

"The Prime Minister provided guidance on the protection of lives and livestock of citizens. Also, Gujarat was assured of providing all necessary support and assistance from the Central Government," CM Patel said in a post in X.

"The Hon'ble Prime Minister is constantly monitoring the situation and worrying about Gujarat. He has a deep affection in his heart for the people of Gujarat. During natural calamities and whenever needed, he always stands by Gujarat and the people of Gujarat, providing warmth and invaluable guidance," Patel added.

Heavy rainfall continued to lash in parts of Gujarat on Wednesday, worsening the flood-like situation in Vadodara.

Six contingents of the Army have been deployed to assist the 14 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 22 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams deployed for rescue and relief work in the state after the Gujarat rains.

(With inputs from ANI)