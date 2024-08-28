In response to the severe flooding that has inundated multiple districts in Gujarat, the Indian Army has swiftly mobilised its resources to support the ongoing relief efforts

Representational Image. Pic/PTI

The Gujarat government has sought six columns of army assistance for urgent relief operations across several districts affected by severe flooding on Tuesday, according to a press release, reported news agency ANI.

Based on the request of the civil administration, the deployment of army columns for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations has been dispatched to the Morbi district to provide aid and conduct rescue operations. Two columns are en route for Anand and Kheda districts to support the civil administration's relief efforts, reported ANI.

Columns assigned for Dwarka, Rajkot and Vadodara districts will soon join the relief operation to address the urgent needs of the flood-affected population, reported ANI.

These columns adequately equipped with requisite manpower, medical and engineering equipment have been mobilised to their respective locations. The situation is under continuous monitoring to ensure rapid response, rescue and aid to the affected regions, reported ANI.

The Indian Army is closely monitoring the situation and stands ready to adapt its operations to the evolving needs of the affected regions, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of the citizens, a press release said, reported ANI.

Earlier today Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a video conference to review the work being done by the administration in the situation arising due to heavy rains in the entire state, reported ANI.

He reviewed the situation caused by the overflow of 15 rivers, 21 lakes, and reservoirs in the state due to heavy rainfall.

"No individual should approach these overflowing rivers, streams, or lakes, and strict vigilance must be maintained", Patel instructed the district collectors, reported ANI.

Patel received detailed reports from collectors and municipal commissioners regarding the prompt relocation of people to safer locations, rescue operations, the availability of essential supplies, and the arrangement of relief kitchens during the meeting, reported ANI.

He has appealed to the public to avoid going outdoors unless necessary and to stay indoors.

Several parts of the nation received significant rainfall with Gujarat's Vadodara receiving the highest amount at 28 cm, according to the Indian Meteorological Department, reported ANI.

On Monday, several areas of Ahmedabad, Gujarat witnessed severe waterlogging due to heavy rainfall. People and vehicles were seen wading through knee-deep waters. Waterlogging also caused traffic snarls in several parts of the city.

(With inputs from ANI)