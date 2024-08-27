In Gandhinagar number plates of vehicles were seen scattered at Mahatma Mandir Underbridge, Sector-13, after the water receded from the spot. CM asked officials to ensure residents do not face power cuts or shortages in food, medical supply

Vadodara is facing a flood-like situation, with several parts of the city experiencing severe waterlogging on Tuesday following continuous rainfall on Monday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Vadodara received 26 cm of rainfall on Monday, leading to widespread disruption across the city.

Residential areas in Vadodara were particularly hard-hit, as the Vishwamitri River overflowed its banks, causing knee-deep waterlogging in several neighborhoods.

Residents were seen navigating through flooded streets, struggling to manage daily activities. The heavy rain and subsequent flooding also caused significant traffic jams in multiple areas of the city, exacerbating the difficulties faced by the local population.

The heavy rainfall led to the release of water from both the Ajwa Reservoir and the Pratappura Reservoir into the Vishwamitri River, further contributing to the flooding and waterlogging on Tuesday. Local residents reported that the severe waterlogging began on Monday evening, with water entering homes in low-lying areas and forcing people to relocate to safer locations. One resident highlighted the challenges faced by those affected, stating, "Water has entered houses since Monday evening in low-lying areas. People are shifting to other safe locations. There is a shortage of food. People are facing a lot of difficulty."

Many residents noted that they had never witnessed such a flood-like situation in Vadodara before. The continuous rainfall over the last three days has made it difficult for locals in the Malpur area to even walk on the streets, further illustrating the severity of the situation.

The heavy rainfall also submerged the Kashi Vishwanath Mahadev Temple complex in Vadodara, leading to the closure of the temple premises on Tuesday. Long-time residents mentioned that they had not seen this much rain in the last 30 years.

In Gandhinagar, the aftermath of the flooding was evident as number plates of vehicles were found scattered at Mahatma Mandir Underbridge, Sector-13, after the water receded. The area had experienced severe waterlogging due to the relentless rainfall.

Gujarat Relief Commissioner Alok Kumar Pandey provided an update on the state's response to the flooding, stating, "CM Bhupendra Patel held a meeting today with all the district officials via videoconference and provided directions regarding human safety. He instructed us to ensure that there are no electricity shortages, medicinal shortages, or other essential needs. With more rain expected in the next 2-3 days, as forecasted by the IMD, leaves for all district collectors and concerned officials have been canceled, and they are expected to join the relief and rescue work immediately."

Pandey also emphasized the importance of arranging for water supplies in areas experiencing power cuts. He reported that 1,653 people had been rescued and 17,800 relocated to safer areas. Sadly, there have been 99 deaths reported across the state during the entire monsoon season, with three deaths occurring in the last 24 hours—one in Dahod and two in Gandhinagar district.

The IMD's data from 8:30 am on August 26 to 5:30 am on August 27 shows that various parts of Gujarat received significant rainfall. Vadodara topped the list with 26 cm, while Rajkot received 19 cm, Ahmedabad 12 cm, Bhuj and Naliya 8 cm, Okha and Dwarka 7 cm each, and Porbandar 5 cm.

In a social media post on X, the IMD shared, "A significant amount of rainfall observed from 0830 hrs IST of 26.08.2024 to 0530 hrs IST of 27.08.2024 (in cm): Gujarat Region: Baroda-28, Ahmedabad-12, Surat-4; Saurashtra & Kutch: Rajkot-19, Bhuj-8, Naliya-8, Okha & Dwarka -7 each, Porbandar-5."

Over the past two days, Gujarat has been witnessing heavy rainfall, leading to severe flooding in several parts of the state and forcing hundreds of residents to evacuate to safer locations. The situation remains critical, with authorities closely monitoring the developments and continuing their efforts to provide relief and ensure the safety of the affected population.