Heavy rains in Gujarat: Vishwamitri river crosses danger mark in Vadodara, 3,000 people moved to safer places

Civic workers pump of water in a society in Modasa. Pic/District Collector, Arvalli, Gujarat

More than 3,000 residents living in the low-lying areas in and around Vadodara were evacuated to safer locations on Tuesday after the Vishwamitri River, which cuts through the city, surged past the danger level of 25 feet. The river's rise was triggered by the heavy rainfall in Gujarat and release of water from nearby dams, according to officials.

The State Emergency Operations Centre reported that Vadodara received 307 mm of rainfall between 6 am and midnight on Monday, causing widespread waterlogging in various parts of the city. Although the rain subsided early Tuesday morning, many neighborhoods and major roads remained submerged under knee-deep water, compelling residents to stay indoors, PTI reported.

The worst affected areas included Sayajigunj, Fatehgunj, Parshuram Bhattha, Harni, Motnath, and the Harni-Sama Link Road. The Vishwamitri River overflowed into the city after breaching the danger mark in the early hours of Tuesday.

"Vishwamitri is currently flowing at 34 feet, significantly above the danger level of 25 feet. As a precaution, we have relocated more than 3,000 people from vulnerable areas to safer locations," said Vadodara District Collector Bijal Shah.

The river's water level has been steadily rising since Monday due to continuous rainfall in the upstream regions and the release of water from the Ajwa Dam. As of 2 pm on Tuesday, the river was flowing at 35.25 feet, according to a statement from the Vadodara Municipal Corporation.

Sandip Shah, a resident of a building near the Vishwamitri River on Harni-Sama Link Road, described the dire situation faced by hundreds of people in the area. "Our parking area is submerged under 6 feet of water, and all our vehicles are damaged. Water suddenly flooded our area after midnight when water was released into the Vishwamitri from the Ajwa Dam. Thousands of residents along Harni-Sama Link Road are trapped indoors. We can't even go out to buy essentials like milk or vegetables. The water level keeps rising, and there's no immediate solution in sight," Shah lamented.

The ongoing crisis has highlighted the severe impact of the monsoon season on the city's infrastructure, with authorities urging residents to remain vigilant and avoid venturing out unnecessarily.

(With PTI inputs)