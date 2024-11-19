Gujarat MBBS student dies after ragging, 15 booked

Breaking News
Updated on: 19 November,2024 07:33 AM IST  |  Patan (Gujarat)
Agencies |

They have been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other offences, the FIR said

Anil Methaniya

Police have booked 15 students of a medical college in Gujarat’s Patan district following the death of an 18-year-old student who was allegedly ragged by them, officials said on Monday. The accused, all second-year MBBS students, allegedly made some juniors, including the victim, stand in a hostel room for more than three hours on Saturday night and subjected them to “mental and physical torture,” as per the First Information Report (FIR).


They have been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other offences, the FIR said. The accused students have been suspended from their hostel and academic activities until further orders, said officials from the GMERS Medical College and Hospital at Dharpur in Patan.


The victim, Anil Methaniya, a first-year MBBS student, fell unconscious and died allegedly after being made to stand for three hours by his seniors at a hostel of the college on Saturday night.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

gujarat news india India news national news

