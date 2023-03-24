Breaking News
Gujarat: Over 16,000 fake currency notes seized in two years

Updated on: 24 March,2023 01:49 PM IST  |  Gandhinagar
PTI |

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who handles the Home portfolio, said 26 cases related to the seizure of FICN were registered in the state in two years

Representational Pic. iStock


More than 16,000 fake Indian currency notes (FICN) were seized in Gujarat in the last two years, the state government informed the legislative Assembly on Friday.


Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who handles the Home portfolio, said 26 cases related to the seizure of FICN were registered in the state in two years.



As many as 2,086 fake currency notes were recovered in nine cases in 2021, while 14,165 were seized in 17 cases in 2022, the chief minister said in a written reply to a question by Congress MLA Anantkumar Patel during the Question Hour.


He further informed the House that 90 accused involved in printing and circulating FICN were arrested, of which 25 were apprehended in 2021 and 65 in 2022.

At least five persons involved in the crime are yet to be nabbed, he said.

