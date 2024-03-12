Gujarat: PM Modi lays foundation stone of multiple developmental projects in Ahmedabad

PM Modi dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone of various developmental projects worth over Rs 1,06,000 crores, an official release said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone of various developmental projects worth over Rs 1,06,000 crores at Dedicated Freight Corridor’s Operation Control Centre in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Tuesday, an official release said.

The development projects of today encompass multiple sectors including railway infrastructure, connectivity and petrochemicals. He also flagged off 10 new Vande Bharat trains., it said.

Addressing the occasion, PM Modi acknowledged the lakhs of people connected to the event from more than 200 different places and said that the scale and size of today’s event cannot be matched with any other event in Railways’ history. He also congratulated Indian Railways for event.

PM Modi underlined that development works for the creation of Viksit Bharat are continuously expanding with the inauguration and laying the foundation stone of multiple development projects across the country.

“In the 75 days of 2024, projects worth more than Rs 11 lakh crores have been inaugurated or foundation stones laid while projects worth Rs 7 lakh crores have been unveiled in the last 10-12 days”, PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that projects worth about Rs 1 lakh crore have been inaugurated or foundation stones laid where projects worth around Rs 85,000 crores are dedicated to railways. He also touched upon laying the foundation Stone of Petrochemicals complex of Petronet LNG at Dahej worth more than Rs 20,000 crores and informed that it will help boost hydrogen production and demand for polypropylene in the country.

Referring to the foundation stone laying of Ekta Malls in Maharashtra and Gujarat, PM Modi said that it will take India’s cottage industry and handicrafts to every corner of the country, thereby emboldening the government’s mission for Vocal for Local and strengthening the foundations of Viksit Bharat.

Referring to the incremental approach of the Railway Budgets before 2014, the Prime Minister talked about the inclusion of the Railway Budget in the General Budget that made it possible to provide railway expenditure from the General Budget.

PM Modi said, “Our government has displayed the willpower to bring the railways out of those hellish conditions. Now Railways development is among the top priorities of the government.”

PM Modi listed initiatives like a six-fold budget increase from 2014 and assured the countrymen that in the next 5 years, the transformation of railways will exceed their imagination.

“This 10 year’s work is just a trailer. I have a long way to go”, he added. He informed that not only most of the states have got Vande Bharat trains but the century of Vande Bharat Trains has already been hit. Vande Bharat Network is touching 250 districts of the country. In deference to people’s wishes, routes of Vande Bharat are being extended.

Noting Railways’ critical role in a nation becoming developed and economically competent, the Prime Minister said, “Transformation of railway is the guarantee of Viksit Bharat.” He threw light on the transforming landscape of railways and mentioned laying railway tracks at a fast pace, redevelopment of more than 1300 railway stations, flagging off next-generation trains like Vande Bharat, NaMo Bharat and Amrit Bharat, and unveiling of modernized railway engines and coach factories.

Prime Minister Modi expressed delight that Indian Railway is promoting tourism related to regional culture and faith while realizing the mantra of heritage along with development. “Today, Bharat Gaurav trains are running on Ramayana Circuit, Guru-Kripa Circuit, and Jain Yatra while Aastha special train is taking Ram devotees from every corner of the country to Ayodhya”, PM Modi said, informing that around 350 Aastha trains have already run taking more than 4.5 lakh devotees for Ramlalla’s darshan in Ayodhya.

PM Modi said, “Indian Railways will continue to move ahead at the pace of modernity. This is Modi's guarantee.” He called upon the citizens for their cooperation to continue this celebration of development.

