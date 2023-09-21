Breaking News
Gujarat: Three arrested with mephedrone worth Rs 1.11 cr in Ahmedabad

Updated on: 21 September,2023 05:20 PM IST  |  Ahmedabad
mid-day online correspondent |

Three persons were arrested with mephedrone worth Rs 1.11 crore in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city

Representative image/iStock

Three persons were arrested with mephedrone worth Rs 1.11 crore in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city.


A press release from Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch stated that, while 521 grams of the drug worth Rs 52.18 lakh were seized from two men during a raid at a hotel room on Wednesday, 594.8 grams worth Rs 59.48 lakh were recovered from one Zakir Hussain Shaikh on Thursday.


The Crime Branch nabbed one Taufiq aka Tiger Ghanchi, a resident of Juhapura, and one Suhail Mansoori, a resident of Udaipur in Rajasthan, from a hotel room and recovered 521 grams of the contraband.


The police official said, "Preliminary probe has revealed Mansoori works as a drug peddler for one Arif Mohammad Pathan, a Udaipur-based supplier who sells drugs to smaller dealers in other cities and states."

"On Wednesday, when Ghanchi reached the hotel to buy some more quantity of drugs, crime branch personnel raided the hotel room and caught Ghanchi and Mansoori with drugs," the release stated.

"Based on a tip-off, drug dealer Zakir Hussain Shaikh was held on Thursday from Sarkhej, with mephedrone worth Rs 59.48 lakh," the release added.

It was revealed that Shaikh, a resident of Fatehwadi area of the city, and his brother Anwar Hussain, used to buy the drug from Palanpur-based drug supplier Manu Chaudhary.

Meanwhile, a border resident was arrested along with 3.5 kg of heroin worth about Rs 7 crores in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior officer of Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) said here on Thursday.

Zaheer Ahmad, a resident of north Kashmir's Keran sector of Kupwara district, was arrested on specific information from Gangbug area of Srinagar, Senior Superintendent of Police (ANTF) Raj Kumar told PTI.

"The arrest of the narcotic smuggler and seizure of commercial quantities of heroin from his possession is a big success for the ANTF," the officer said, adding an FIR was registered and further investigation to expose the backward and forward links of the arrested smuggler is going on.

(with inputs from PTI)

