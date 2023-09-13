Mumbai: Mephedrone worth over Rs 4 crore seized, 2 held

The duo collectively possessed a total of 2.033 kg of the party drug which is valued at more than Rs 4 crore, the police said.

The Mumbai police on Wednesday arrested two men after recovering mephedrone worth over Rs 4 crore from them, stated a PTI report. The two men were arrested from the western suburb of Andheri, an official told PTI.

According to the report, Unit 9 of the crime branch had received a specific tip-off about two persons carrying the banned drug which is colloquially known as meow-meow or MD. Accordingly, the police had laid a trap at Gilbert Hill Road in the DN Nagar area and arrested the suspects with contraband, the cops told the media.

The duo collectively possessed a total of 2.033 kg of the party drug which is valued at more than Rs 4 crore, the police said. The DN Nagar police have registered a case against the two suspects under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and placed them under arrest.

The Mumbai Police last Wednesday arrested two drug traffickers from Mahim east in Central Mumbai and seized mephedrone worth Rs 28 lakh from them. The Ghatkopar unit of the crime branch's anti-narcotics cell nabbed them from Kamlanagar and recovered 140 grams of the banned substance, also popular among drug users as 'm-cat'.

According to the PTI report, the duo confessed that they had been trafficking drugs in city's Sion, Dharavi and Mahim areas for the past several months prior to their arrest.

Meanwhile, in another incident, the Navi Mumbai Police arrested a 49-year-old man and seized mephedrone worth Rs 50 lakh from his possession, an official told news agency PTI on Wednesday. The Navi Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell had laid a trap near the man's home in Taloja on Tuesday based on a tip-off. The police seized 500 grams of the synthetic stimulant from his possession and he was booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official told PTI. The police attempted to find out the accused's source of contraband and to whom did he plan to sell it.

Prior to the seizure of mephedrone, Navi Mumbai police arrested seven Nigerian nationals and seized drugs worth Rs 19.05 crore from them. The raids and seizure were made on September 1 in residential areas of the Kharghar node of the Navi Mumbai township, said city police commissioner Milind Bharambe.

The raids were conducted based on a tip-off about some Nigerians having stocked drugs and selling them. The cops seized drugs including cocaine, MDMA and tablets of tramadol hydrochloride, a psychotropic substance, the official told PTI.

