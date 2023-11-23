Breaking News
Guru Nanak's legacy: Teachings of unity, equality, and compassion in the Guru Granth Sahib Ji

Updated on: 23 November,2023 11:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Muhammad Raafi | rafi.mohammad@mid-day.com

The 15th-century South Asian spiritual landscape bears the permanent imprint of Sikhism's founder, Guru Nanak. His ideas, which are enshrined in the revered Sikh text Guru Granth Sahib Ji, serve as the cornerstone of Sikh philosophy and continue to direct millions of his devotees around the globe

The 15th-century South Asian spiritual landscape bears the permanent imprint of Sikhism's founder, Guru Nanak. His ideas, which are enshrined in the revered Sikh text Guru Granth Sahib Ji, serve as the cornerstone of Sikh philosophy and continue to direct millions of his devotees around the globe. In addition to having a strong foundation in religious theory, Guru Nanak's legacy also includes significant humanitarian ideals that promote social justice, equality, and peace.

