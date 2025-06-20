Gurugram: 7 foreign nationals, Mizoram native held for drug trafficking

A team of Gururgam police’s crime unit on June 16 arrested a drug smuggler, identified as Nepal national Bimal Pahadi, from Sector 39, they said, adding that 1.60 kg of Sulpha and 116 grams of cocaine were recovered from him

Eight people, including seven foreign nationals, were arrested in Gurugram for drug trafficking and narcotics worth Rs 1 crore seized from their possession, police said on Friday.

A team of Gururgam police’s crime unit on June 16 arrested a drug smuggler, identified as Nepal national Bimal Pahadi, from Sector 39, they said, adding that 1.60 kg of Sulpha and 116 grams of cocaine were recovered from him.

An FIR was registered against him at Sadar police station and he was taken on a four-day police remand after being produced in a city court.

During interrogation, Bimal revealed the names of his seven accomplices, including a woman, who provided him drugs, they said.

Subsequently, all the seven -- six Nigerian nationals and a Mizoram native -- were arrested on Wednesday night and Thursday, the police said.

Those arrested have been identified as Nigerian nationals Ugochukmv John alias David, Nnajiofor Peter Nmaemeka, Henry Onuchukwu, Ojukwa Ifenya, Friday Tobias Chikwu, Okolie Romanus and Mizoram native Lal Kothari, they said.

Except Okolie Romanus, none of the other foreign nationals had valid documents to stay in India, due to which sections of the Foreigners Act were also added to the FIR, they said.

"During interrogation, it came to the fore that Ugochukwu John already has cases registered against him in Delhi while Henry Onuchukwu is booked in several cases in Himachal Pradesh under NDPS Act,” a spokesperson from the Gurugram police said.

“Due to this, it is suspected that these accused were involved in illegal drug trafficking for a long time. We are questioning Bimal while others were sent into judicial custody,” the spokesperson said.

