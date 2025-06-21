The Amritsar Rural Police recently busted a major drug smuggling ring, arresting two key figures, Lovepreet Singh and Balwinder Singh. This operation highlights the Punjab Police's strong efforts against drug terrorism, acting on solid information to seize a large amount of heroin and weapons

The Punjab Police's ongoing anti-drug drive has led to multiple arrests, as part of their commitment to combating narco-terrorism and protecting the youth from the grip of drugs.

In a significant breakthrough, the Amritsar Rural Police successfully dismantled a cross-border drug smuggling operation on Saturday, apprehending two key operatives, Lovepreet Singh and Balwinder Singh, as reported by news agency ANI.

"In a major intelligence-led operation, Amritsar Rural Police busts a cross-border drug smuggling racket and apprehends two key operatives: Lovepreet Singh @ Love and Balwinder Singh @ Bobby," posted the DGP Punjab Police on X.

The operation, spearheaded by the Punjab Police, underscores the state’s unwavering commitment to combating narco-terrorism. This police action was founded on credible intelligence, which led to the arrest of the two suspects and the seizure of a substantial quantity of heroin and firearms.

"Preliminary investigation reveals the accused were in direct contact with a Pakistan-based smuggler via WhatsApp, indicating a strong cross-border nexus," the post further detailed.

Investigations have confirmed that the accused maintained direct contact with a Pakistan-based smuggler via WhatsApp, clearly demonstrating a robust cross-border connection. The police recovered 6.15 kg of heroin, a PX5 pistol (.30 bore) with four live cartridges, and £10,000 in drug money. "Recovery: 6.15 kg heroin, 1 PX5 pistol (.30 bore) with 4 live cartridges, £10,000 drug money. An FIR has been registered at PS Lopoke. Further investigations are ongoing to trace forward and backward linkages," the post added.

"The Punjab police remains resolute in its fight against narco-terrorism. We are committed to protecting our youth and society from the grip of drugs and the menace of illegal arms," it concluded. As the crackdown continues, this operation marks a critical victory in the state’s battle against cross-border smuggling, ANI reported.

Earlier in May, the Amritsar Police had also arrested three individuals with 10.248 kilograms of heroin, exposing an international narco-trafficking network operating from Pakistan. These arrests were made as part of the Punjab Government’s ongoing anti-drug drive, which has been rigorously targeting narco syndicates across the state.

Acting on a specific tip-off, the police conducted a raid and apprehended three persons: Akashdeep Singh, Akashdeep alias Mota, and Sandeep Singh, as stated by the Punjab Police. The accused were found in possession of a substantial heroin consignment weighing 10.248 kilograms.

Following this development, the police registered an FIR against all three accused under the NDPS Act at Islamabad Police Station, and further investigation was initiated. Police officials affirmed that the Punjab Police is working tirelessly to eliminate drug mafias and disrupt the dual narco routes operating through the border.

