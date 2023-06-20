Breaking News
Gurugram: EPFO employee among 2 held for taking bribe of Rs 7 lakh

Updated on: 20 June,2023 08:25 PM IST  |  Gurugram
PTI |

The accused has been identified as Munish Narang, an enforcement officer of the EPFO, Jitender Kumar, the spokesperson of the Gurugram ACB said

The Anti-Corruption Bureau in Gurugram has arrested an employee of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and a middleman allegedly while accepting a bribe of Rs 7 lakh, officials said on Tuesday.


The accused has been identified as Munish Narang, an enforcement officer of the EPFO, Jitender Kumar, the spokesperson of the Gurugram ACB said.


Narang demanded a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from the complainant Sandeep Kumar, a factory owner, through a middleman Ravi in lieu of settling a PF-related violation, he said


After negotiation, the deal was finalised at Rs 7 lakh and the factory owner filed a complaint against the two, Kumar said.

A team was formed and a raid was conducted and Narang and Ravi were caught red-handed while accepting the bribe amount from the complainant on Monday, he said.

The ACB team has started the further investigation by registering a case against the accused officer and the middle man under the Prevention of Corruption Act at ACB police station Gurugram. The accused were produced in a city court on Tuesday and sent into judicial custody, Kumar said.

In another incident, the ACB arrested a junior engineer of the Sohna Municipal Corporation on Tuesday while accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh from a contractor.

According to the ACB, Om Prakash allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh from a corporation contractor in lieu of restarting the construction work being done by him.

We are questioning the accused and he will be produced in a city court on Wednesday, the spokesperson said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

