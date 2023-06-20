The infant was rescued and the accused woman was arrested from Hinganghat in neighbouring Wardha district, an official said

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Cops rescue newborn baby hours after kidnapping at govt hospital in Chandrapur x 00:00

The Chandrapur Police in Maharashtra on Tuesday rescued a four-day-old baby just hours after she was kidnapped from the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Chandrapur city, an official said, reported the PTI.

The infant was rescued and the accused woman was arrested from Hinganghat in neighbouring Wardha district, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police investigations have revealed that the suspect got admitted to the maternity ward of the hospital on June 17 and got acquainted with a woman who had given birth to a girl and helped her, inspector S R Rajput of city police station said.

The mothers were recuperating in ward no 15, while the babies were kept in the adjacent ward no 14. Around 6 am, the accused took the baby from the ward claiming that she was taking her to the mother for feeding, he said.

The infant was soon reported missing from the ward and the police were informed, he said.

Senior policemen swung into action and roped in the cyber cell, local crime branch, personnel from Bhadravati, Warora, Hinganghat, Jam and other police stations, the official said.

"We examined the CCTV footage and launched a search for the woman. The accused was traced with the help of MSRTC officials and Wardha police," he said, according to the PTI.

The accused was apprehended from Hinganghat around 11 am and the baby was handed over to her parents, the official said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a three-year-old boy from south Mumbai who was allegedly kidnapped by his uncle was rescued by the police in West Bengal, an official told news agency PTI on June 11.

The Mumbai Police last week rescued the toddler from Chhota Kulberia in West Bengal, almost a week after he was abducted, the official from JJ police station told PTI.

The child's mother had approached the police on June 4 alleging that his uncle had taken him away without their permission and a case of kidnapping was lodged, he said.

During the probe, the police traced the toddler to Chhota Kulberia and a team reached there to rescue him, the official had said.

Following a search, the boy's uncle was later apprehended from Bada Kulberia locality. The accused was arrested under section 363 (kidnapping) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the official said, adding that the boy was handed over to his family members.

(with PTI inputs)