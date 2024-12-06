Gurugram: Medical assistant jumps off 7th floor of building, dies during treatment

According to police, Julie, a native of Bihar, was working as a medical assistant and was assisting an elderly couple whose son lives abroad

A 21-year-old medical assistant died during treatment after she allegedly jumped from the seventh floor of a flat in a residential society, police said Thursday.

According to police, Julie, a native of Bihar, was working as a medical assistant and was assisting an elderly couple whose son lives abroad. On December 1, she jumped from the seventh floor of the building at around 8.30 pm.

She was seriously injured and was admitted to a hospital for treatment. On Wednesday, she succumbed to her injuries, police said. "The family members of the deceased have not filed any complaint. Her body was handed over to them and further investigation is underway," police added.

