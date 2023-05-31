Breaking News
Gurugram: Two held over viral rash driving video

Updated on: 31 May,2023 10:23 AM IST  |  Gurugram
ANI |

the accused were identified as Daya Chand (34) and Suraj Dagar (32)

Two persons were arrested by Gurugram police in connection with a viral video in which one man was seen sitting and sipping beer on the roof of a moving car while the other was sneaking his head out of the windows, said officials. Further, according to officials, the accused were identified as Daya Chand (34) and Suraj Dagar (32).


Sharing further details, the police said in a video, which went viral on social media on Tuesday and also came to their notice, a white-coloured car was seen with occupants. One of them was sitting on the roof of the car, having a beer, while another was sticking his head out of the window of the moving vehicle.


The accused were driving the vehicle rashly towards Golf Course Road from Shankar Chowk in Gurugram, the police said. Further, according to the sleuths, during interrogation, the accused, Daya, said he borrowed the car from his cousin on Sunday. His cousin is the vehicle's owner, the police informed.


Later an indictment was registered against both the accused under Section 279, 336 Indian Penal Code (IPC)72(C) Excise Act 184/188 Motor Vehicles (MV) Act. The police said the car driven by the accused was impounded. Further investigation into the matter is underway, police informed further.

